Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,629 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.