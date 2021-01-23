Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.38 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock remained flat at $$110.19 during trading on Friday. 849,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,826. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

