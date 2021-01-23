Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,739 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,892.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 96,363 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,582,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 2,147,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,734. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

