Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $56.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

