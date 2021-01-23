Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $35.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 102,803 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

