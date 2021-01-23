Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

