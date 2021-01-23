Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,810 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

