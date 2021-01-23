Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

IWC stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.45. 33,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,467. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

