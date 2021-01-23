Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,766 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

JKG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,824. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

