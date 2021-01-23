Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Up 5.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 565,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 322,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon GloboCare stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.21% of Avalon GloboCare worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.