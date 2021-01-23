Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $171.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.11 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $184.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.