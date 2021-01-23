Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) traded down 15.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,847,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,074,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$234.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

