AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $13.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $19.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,227.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,200.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,177.77. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

