Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by Argus from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.67.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $299.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 155.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

