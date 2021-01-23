AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $21.58 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

