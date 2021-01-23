Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 237185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.87).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.12.

Get Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Neil England bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.