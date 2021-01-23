Audius Market Cap Tops $25.06 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.