Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 4,013 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £11,838.35 ($15,466.88).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Tobin bought 10,204 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,999.84 ($26,129.92).

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Tobin bought 10,050 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £19,999.50 ($26,129.47).

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 10,526 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £19,999.40 ($26,129.34).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 11,904 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £19,879.68 ($25,972.93).

On Thursday, October 29th, Michael Tobin acquired 11,764 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £19,998.80 ($26,128.56).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 329.96 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.21.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

