ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.08

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and traded as high as $42.44. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 310,976 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £82.38 million and a PE ratio of -22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

ATTRAQT Group plc Company Profile

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

