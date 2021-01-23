AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $55.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ATRC opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,830,096. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

