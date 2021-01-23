Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $235.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $199.12. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

