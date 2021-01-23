Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AY. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

