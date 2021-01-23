Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Acquires 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

