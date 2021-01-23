Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Up 6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 2,101,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,037,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $383.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -1.54.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,179,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 153,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 259,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

