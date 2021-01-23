Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.38. 881,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 756,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,730 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $13,915,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

