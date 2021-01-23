AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 8,648 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,543 ($111.61).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 127 ($1.66) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,777 ($101.61). 2,462,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,750. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,579.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,195.21. The company has a market capitalization of £102.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

