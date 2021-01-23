Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.