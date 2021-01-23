Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Down 8.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 9,628,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,985,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.