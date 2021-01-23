ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,147.13 ($67.25).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 4,788 ($62.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,765.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

