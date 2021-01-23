ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to “Buy” at New Street Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

ASML opened at $569.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.09 and a 200 day moving average of $410.72. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

