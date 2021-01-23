ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €395.77 ($465.61).

