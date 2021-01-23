Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,813.85 ($36.76).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 3,832 ($50.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,474.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,988.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,898 ($50.93).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.