Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 357.40 ($4.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 321.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ascential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.42.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

