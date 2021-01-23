Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

