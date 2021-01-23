Aries Wealth Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,179,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,108,695. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

