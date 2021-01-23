Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock remained flat at $$92.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

