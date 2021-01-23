Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 24,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $201,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.61.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $54.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $744.08. 1,760,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,052. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $792.68 and a 200 day moving average of $722.79. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

