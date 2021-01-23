Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.94. 1,963,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,759. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

