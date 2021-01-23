Aries Wealth Management Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

