Aries Wealth Management Has $396,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. 6,240,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

