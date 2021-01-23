Aries Wealth Management Decreases Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 12,849,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,481. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

