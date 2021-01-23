argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.83

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.83 and last traded at $314.83, with a volume of 8109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $271.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.34.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,704.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

