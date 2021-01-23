Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ARNC traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $28.13. 600,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,857. Arconic has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 170,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

