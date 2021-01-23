ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.81. 4,231,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,108,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.