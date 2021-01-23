Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 257,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 449,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

