AquariusCoin Market Cap Hits $358,903.01 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 215.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $358,903.01 and approximately $692.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 169% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120,771.33 or 3.70059182 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,265,247 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

