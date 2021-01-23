Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

