Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $4,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.