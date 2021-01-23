Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.95

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.06% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

