Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.71.

AIRC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,837,000.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

